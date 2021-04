MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be able to play their first game at Toyota Field in front of a packed crowd.

Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson said Friday the team has gotten the green light to operate at full capacity as long as masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed. Toyota Field can hold 7,500 people.

– Masks required

– Social distancing

Opening day at Toyota Field is scheduled for May 11. The team hosts the Tennessee Smokies.

