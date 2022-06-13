MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – For the second time in four weeks, one of North Alabama’s starting pitchers has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced starting pitcher Coleman Crow has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, this time for the period ending on Sunday, June 12. The award gives the Trash Pandas their fourth Southern League Pitcher of the Week winner in the 2022 season.

Crow dazzled the Rocket City faithful last week, throwing seven scoreless innings while striking out seven to earn his fourth win of the season in an 8-0 victory over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday at Toyota Field.

The 2019 Los Angeles Angels’ 28th-round selection has especially been on fire to start the month of June, going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA, allowing just one run over 13 innings, while striking out 13 in his first two starts of the month.

The first-place Trash Pandas continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits beginning on Tuesday night, First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.