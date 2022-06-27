MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – For the third time in six weeks, Trash Pandas’ starting pitcher Coleman Crow has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, now for the period ending on Sunday, June 26.

The award gives the Trash Pandas their fifth Southern League Pitcher of the Week winner in the 2022 season after Brett Kerry took home the award for the week ending on April 17, Chase Silseth earned the honors the next week on April 24, while Crow previously claimed the honors on May 22 and June 12. The weekly accolade is the sixth overall this season for Rocket City, with Trey Cabbage also earning Player of the Week honors on May 1.

Crow made one start last week and was at his best, working through a bases-loaded jam in the first inning on Saturday, June 25 at Birmingham in route to throwing a career-high eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits, walking four, and striking out five to earn his fifth victory of the season in a 4-0 win over the Barons at Regions Field.

For the season, Crow is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 67.0 innings spanning 12 starts. He has been especially brilliant in the month of June, going 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA, allowing just four earned runs over 27 innings while striking out 24 and walking four in his first four starts of the month. This comes after a strong May where he was 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in four starts. He has allowed no more than one earned run in each of his last five starts.

He currently ranks among the Southern League leaders in wins (T-2nd, 5), WHIP (2nd, 1.01), batting average against (2nd, .211), ERA (4th, 2.82), innings pitched (4th, 67.0), and strikeouts (T-10th, 67).

Crow began his professional career last season with Low-A Inland Empire and was 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) for the 66ers. He made his Double-A debut for Rocket City in the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12, 2022.

The Los Angeles Angels’ 28th round selection in the 2019 draft, Crow was selected by the Angels out of Pike County High School in Zebulon, Georgia. He originally committed to Kennesaw State but chose to sign with the Angels and begin his professional career. MLB.com currently ranks Crow as the number 20 prospect in the Angels organization.

Crow and the first-half North Division Champion Trash Pandas (41-28) begin the second half on Tuesday night with a six-game road series against the Tennessee Smokies (37-32). The first pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.