MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Logan O’Hoppe has only been part of the Angels organization for a month but has quickly become their top prospect and made himself at home here in the Rocket City.

“It’s been a different system I’ve had to get used to but these guys have been so great and it’s been a pretty smooth transition and I’ve loved every bit of it,” O’Hoppe said.

O’Hoppe has brought his power to the plate for the Trash Pandas but also has brought a cause that goes way beyond what he does on the field.

“It’s called “O’Hoppe Homers for Cancer” and it started after my dad got diagnosed last year and my good friend Cory got diagnosed this year and I wanted to do something about it and I figured no better way to play ball. There were a couple different organizations and foundations I looked to work with but Alex’s Lemonade Stand stood out to me because they sit down with doctors and really work to find a cure and I’m a big believer in not only talking about an issue but doing something about it,” O’Hoppe said.

O’Hoppe had the goal going into this season to hit 20 home runs. With “O’Hoppe Homers for Cancer”, he decided to pledge $25 for every home run he hit, while inviting others to join him, as he hoped to reach a goal of raising $25,000 for childhood cancer through Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“I was probably a little delusional but yeah I wanted to do it. I’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support and people that have gotten involved,” O’Hoppe added.

O’Hoppe hit his goal of 20 home runs a few weeks ago, but he isn’t slowing down his swing.

“It takes the stress out of a lot. Obviously hitting home runs is fun and it makes your day when you do hit one but it makes me sleep a little bit better at night too so hopefully we can keep it rolling,” O’Hoppe said.

The Trash Pandas catcher has seen the impact cancer has had on his loved ones and has also seen how efforts like “O’Hoppe Homers for Cancer” can make a difference.

“Dad’s all cured, he has more energy now than before he was sick, which is a lot to handle, he’s the man. Cory’s doing well, he’s in the middle of his treatment right now. Everyone’s on the up,” O’Hoppe added.

As the baseball season winds down and O’Hoppe continues to work towards making it to the show, he is grateful that he was able to use his position to help make a change.

“You can’t do anything physically to help them or change how they’re doing as far as their health but you can try to make a difference as much as you can off the field. I’m really lucky to be in this spot to be able to do something like this and I feel like it’s something that can impact people in a positive way. I’m just really lucky to be in this spot to do it,” O’Hoppe said.

If you’re interested in donating, visit the “O’Hoppe Homers for Cancer” donation page. To learn more about Alex’s Lemonade Stand, head to their website.