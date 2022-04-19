MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas blazed past the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday, earning a 4-1 win in the opener of a six-game series.

Tuesday night’s victory is Rocket City’s seventh in a season’s first 10 games. The Trash Pandas’ road record is now 4-0, and 7-3 overall.

The game also gave Ky Bush his first professional win with five scoreless innings. Bush, a starter for the Trash Pandas, held the Smokies scoreless while allowing only four hits, walking none, and striking two out in his seventh professional start.

Tuesday also marked the 10th consecutive game where the Trash Pandas starters have given up two or less runs.

The Trash Pandas will continue their six-game series with the Smokies on Wednesday night. Rocket City comes back home on Tuesday, April 26 for a 12-game homestand.