BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Aaron Whitefield hit a pair of solo home runs and the Rocket City Trash Pandas got another brilliant performance from the pitching staff to defeat the Birmingham Barons 4-1 on Sunday afternoon, finishing a three-game sweep of their in-state rivals to start the 2022 season.

The sweep is the first in Trash Pandas history, and Rocket City will return to Toyota Field for the home opener with a perfect 3-0 record.

Over the three-game series sweep, Rocket City outscored Birmingham 15-5, with the Trash Pandas pitchers posting a stellar 1.67 ERA (5 ER/27.0 IP).

The Trash Pandas (3-0) return home for Opening Night at Toyota Field on April 12. First pitch against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (0-3) is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.