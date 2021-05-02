Trash Pandas announce opening day roster

MADISON, Ala. – Opening Day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas is almost here. The team has announced the roster for their first game against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Leading the Trash Pandas will be Manager Jay Bell, who has over 2,000 games of Major League experience. Joining him on the coaching staff will be Hitting Coach Kenny Hook, Pitching Coach Michael Wuertz, Athletic Trainer Yusuke Takahashi, Strength and Conditioning Coach Andrew Chappell, and Defensive Coach Derek Florko.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Opening Day 28-man Roster (As of May 2, 2021):

Right-Handed Pitchers (10): Nathan Bates, Denny Brady, Cooper Criswell, Travis Herrin, Jake Lee, Kieran Lovegrove, Oliver Ortega, Hansel Rodriguez, Keith Rogalla, Kyle Tyler

Left-Handed Pitchers (5): Adrian Almeida, Reid Detmers, Jhonathan Diaz, Connor Higgins, Packy Naughton

Catchers (3): Michael Cruz, Matt Jones, Anthony Mulrine

Infielders (6): Ray-Patrick Didder, Jake Gatewood, Ibandel Isabel, David MacKinnon, Mitch Nay, Michael Stefanic

Outfielders (4): Spencer Griffin, Torii Hunter Jr., Orlando Martinez, Izzy Wilson

The first game of the season will be on the road in Chattanooga on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:15 pm.