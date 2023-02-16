MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas released the 2023 on-field coaching staff, led by returning Manager Andy Schatzley.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to return to the Trash Pandas and be a part of best-run affiliate in Minor League Baseball,” Schatzley said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of the Angels and this affiliate, and to be able to do it with this staff really excites me. I’m ready to get to work.”

The full on-field coaching staff for the 2023 Trash Pandas includes:

Manager: Andy Schatzley (2 nd season with Trash Pandas)

season with Trash Pandas) Hitting Coach: Sean Kazmar Jr. (1 st season with Trash Pandas)

season with Trash Pandas) Pitching Coach: Michael Wuertz (3 rd season with Trash Pandas)

season with Trash Pandas) Coach: Dann Bilardello (2 nd season with Trash Pandas)

season with Trash Pandas) Strength & Conditioning Coach: David Robertson (1 st season with Trash Pandas)

season with Trash Pandas) Athletic Trainer: T.D. Swinford (1st season with Trash Pandas)

“Everyone on our staff has a unique background and set of life experience,” Schatzley said. “The differences and the uniqueness of their backgrounds make them uniquely qualified to help our players. Everyone adds to what we do as a staff and I’m looking forward to working with them and learning from them.”

The Trash Pandas begin the 2023 season at home against Chattanooga on Thursday, April 6. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.