Trash Pandas announce 2022 schedule

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released their schedule for the 2022 Double-A South season.

For their second season, the Trash Pandas will play their first game on Friday, April 8, on the road against the Birmingham Barons.

Opening Night at Toyota Field will be on Tuesday, April 12, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

“It’s hard to believe we are already gearing up for the 2022 season,” Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmannsaid in the announcement. “As we cap off an incredible inaugural season at Toyota Field, we look forward to having a full off-season to prepare for an action-packed 2022.”

The Trash Pandas will play at home for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Independence Day, as well as both Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

The Trash Pandas will end their 2022 season at home with a six-game series against Birmingham from September 13-18.