MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Trash Pandas’ outfielder, Aaron Whitefield, 25, will be leaving Rocket City for the City of Angels to play major league ball.

Whitfield will become the 11th former Trash Pandas player and first position player to play for the Angels when he makes his debut.

With the Trash Pandas, Whitefield recorded a hit in 23 of his 24 starts, including a current franchise-record 16-game hitting streak. In 24 games, he batted .301 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 21 runs, and 13 stolen bases.

The Australian outfielder previously played three Major League games for the Twins during the 2020 season. He scored a run as a pinch-runner and grounding out in his only at-bat.