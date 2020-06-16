Toyota Field to host travel ball tournament this week

MADISON, Ala. – Baseball is finally coming to Madison’s Toyota Field this week.

A 15-team travel ball tournament will take place beginning Wednesday, June 17, at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The first game takes place at 3 p.m., and a total of 29 games will take place over the next five days.

The schedule includes teams including Madison Express, Dinger, Caba 16, Caba 17, Blue Wave 16, Blue Wave 17, Giants 1, Giants 2, Raiders 17, Blue Sox 17, Blue Sox 16, VBA and 43.

Tickets are $10 each, there is no parking fee and kids 2 and under get in free. Concessions will be available.

The Toyota Field schedule is:

Wednesday: 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Nine of the tournament games will be played at James Clemens High School.

The full schedule of matchups can be found here.