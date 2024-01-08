TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Town Creek native and former Alabama defensive back was selected as part of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) announced this year’s Hall of Fame class on Monday, made up of three coaches and 19 players – including Lawrence County’s own Antonio Langham.

Langham, who was elected to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019, played cornerback for the Crimson Tide from 1990-1993. He helped Alabama win 40 games over four seasons, including two SEC Western Division Championships, one SEC Championship and one national title.

He was named inaugural SEC Championship Most Valuable Player in 1992, became UA’s first winner of the Thorpe Award in 1993 and ended his college career with 141 tackles and a program-high 19 interceptions.

Langham was taken ninth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 1994 NFL Draft.

The Hazlewood High graduate was inducted into the class alongside some other college turned NFL greats, including Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss and Julius Peppers.

The entire 2024 College Football HOF class is listed below:

Justin Blackmon – WR, Oklahoma State (2009-11)

– OG, Michigan (1997-2000) Antonio Langham – CB, Alabama (1990-93)

– OT, Ohio State (1974-77) Danny Woodhead – RB, Chadron State [NE] (2004-07)

The three coaches being inducted this year include:

Mark Dantonio – 132-74-0 (64.1%): Cincinnati (2004-06), Michigan State (2007-19)

The 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner will be held on Dec. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas and the 2024 class will officially be inducted then. Following their inductions, their accomplishments will forever be immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

For more information on this year’s HOF class or the players in it, click here.