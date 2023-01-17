HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sparkman basketball teams welcomed Hazel Green to Harvest on Tuesday night and the Senators split the evening against the Trojans.

The Lady Trojans are the top-ranked team in Class 6A and they played like it against 7A’s second ranked Sparkman with Hazel Green getting the 55-29 win.

The boys from Sparkman got the win on their home court over 55-32 Hazel Green.

Up next for Sparkman, they’ll travel to Grissom on Friday, January 20; Hazel Green will host cross-town rival Buckhorn.