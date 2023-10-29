HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – We have just one more week to go until high school football playoffs begin but before we get into all of that fun, let’s take a look back at who made our top five plays of the week list from week nine.

Week Nine Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Quint Smith touchdown run for Rogers

Play Four: Brogan Gross to John McIntyre touchdown pass for Athens

Play Three: Griffin Hanson to Isaiah Owens touchdown pass for Mars Hill

Play Two: Tae Fuqua touchdown run for Deshler

Play One: Ty Marsh to Devon Cooper touchdown pass for James Clemens

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.