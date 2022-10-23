HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Nine Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

5. Brandon Musch touchdown run for Westminster Christian

4. Aiden Parham touchdown run for Sylvania

3. Mason Cartee touchdown run for Priceville

2. Leo Glover to Kedrick Triplett catch and run for Florence

1. Huck Hensley kickoff return touchdown for Huntsville

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them here or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.