HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Week eight of the high school football season is in the books, and our Tennessee Valley student-athletes continue to show off their skills on the gridiron.
Week Eight Top Five Plays of the Week:
Play Five: JL Davis to Kenneth Joshua touchdown pass for Austin
Play Four: William Owens touchdown run for Mars Hill
Play Three: Ty Jones pick-six for West Morgan
Play Two: Blaze Gerhart touchdown run for Sardis
Play One: Logan Anderson touchdown run for Fyffe
If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.