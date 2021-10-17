Week 8: Top 5 Plays of the Week

Another week of high school football is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Eight Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Ramiro Towers’ punt return for Madison County

Play Four: Jaleel Birdsong’s scoop and score for Sparkman

Play Three: Andrew Hunter and Nic Strong’s touchdown for Randolph

Play Two: Maurice Jones’ kickoff return for Austin

Play One: Logan Pate’s touchdown run for Guntersville

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to olivia.whitmire@whnt.com or tag Olivia (@omwhitmireTV) and Rocco (@RoccoDiSangro) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.