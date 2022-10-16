HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Eight Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Nic Strong touchdown run for Randolph

Play Four: Josh Ward to Matthew Rozier touchdown for Sparkman

Play Three: John Ray Wilks pick six for Arab

Play Two: Jackson Prickett to Xander Gaines catch for Priceville

Play One: Carlin Long touchdown run for Huntsville

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.