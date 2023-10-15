HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With just a few more weeks left of the regular season, we have just a few more weeks left of our top plays of the week!
Week Seven Top Five Plays of the Week:
Play Five: Tyren Washington’s touchdown run for Bob Jones
Play Four: Xavier Havis’s touchdown run for Albertville
Play Three: Griffin Turner to Zack Anderson touchdown for Sylvania
Play Two: Brandon Musch to Adam Hartman touchdown for Westminster Christian
Play One: Jett Jeffery touchdown run for Pisgah
