Week 7: Top 5 Plays of the Week

Another week of high school football is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Seven Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Kyler Murks’ two-point conversion for Brooks

Play Four: Rayshawn Hardy’s touchdown run for Bob Jones

Play Three: Griffin Hanson’s touchdown run for Mars Hill

Play Two: Will Stokes’ touchdown run for Madison Academy

Play One: JT Blackwood and Izayah Fletcher’s touchdown for Hartselle

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to olivia.whitmire@whnt.com or tag Olivia (@omwhitmireTV) and Rocco (@RoccoDiSangro) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.