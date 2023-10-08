HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As the air gets a little bit cooler outside, the intensity raises on the gridiron and that means we have even more great plays from our Tennessee Valley student-athletes.

Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Garner Farrell good kickoff return for Huntsville

Play Four: Isaiah Shingleton pick-six for Westminster Christian

Play Three: Cole Woods to Marecus Goodloe touchdown for Muscle Shoals

Play Two: Patrick Bailey to Chase Stuart touchdown for Lee

Play One: Ty Marsh to Devon Cooper to Cameron Berry touchdown for James Clemens

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.