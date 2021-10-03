Week 6: Top 5 Plays of the Week

Another week of high school football is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Aaron Rowe’s game winning field goal for James Clemens

Play Four: William Rice’s blocked kick for New Hope

Play Three: Cole McCarty’s touchdown run for Guntersville

Play Two: Holden Blake’s one-handed interception for Madison Academy

Play One: Korbyn Pitts’ one-handed pick for Boaz

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to olivia.whitmire@whnt.com or tag Olivia (@omwhitmireTV) and Rocco (@RoccoDiSangro) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.