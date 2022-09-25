The fifth week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Five Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Layton Pohl pick six for New Hope

Play Four: Dax Varnadore to Skyler Cody touchdown for For Payne

Play Three: Danny Burney impressive catch and run for Brewer

Play Two: Price Thornton to Dee Newsome touchdown for Deshler

Play One: Damian Thompson kickoff return touchdown for Mars Hill

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.