HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Week four of the high school football season is in the books in North Alabama and our local athletes continue to make great plays on the gridiron.

Week Four Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Jaxon Colvin touchdown run for Geraldine

Play Four: Wyatt Lamar scoop and score a touchdown for Arab

Play Three: Luke Gilbert to Landon Watkins touchdown for Pisgah

Play Two: Caleb Sanders touchdown run for Bob Jones

Play One: Jalen Fletcher touchdown run for West Morgan

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.