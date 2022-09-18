The fourth week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.
Week Four Top Five Key Plays of the Week:
Play Five: Aljarea Johnson short touchdown run for Fayetteville
Play Four: Jalen Fletcher touchdown for West Morgan
Play Three: Carlin Long touchdown for Huntsville
Play Two: Samuel Peek to Rychard Rosas touchdown for Woodville
Play One: Judson Collins opening kickoff return touchdown for Madison Academy
We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.
If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.