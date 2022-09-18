The fourth week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Four Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Aljarea Johnson short touchdown run for Fayetteville

Play Four: Jalen Fletcher touchdown for West Morgan

Play Three: Carlin Long touchdown for Huntsville

Play Two: Samuel Peek to Rychard Rosas touchdown for Woodville

Play One: Judson Collins opening kickoff return touchdown for Madison Academy

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.