HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Another week of high school football is in the books in the Tennessee Valley and our local student-athletes continue to show off their skills on the gridiron.

Week Three Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Jaquess Greene touchdown run for Muscle Shoals

Play Four: Lucas Terry to Dawson Cambron to Gavin Rundlett touchdown for New Hope

Play Three: Gavin Jordan touchdown catch for Hazel Green

Play Two: Wes Bradford scoop and score for West Morgan

Play One: Bradin Dupper to Rhys Dorsey touchdown catch for Decatur

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.