The third week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Two Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Yves Ponder forces fumble, takes it back for a touchdown for Sparkman

Play Four: Ellis Dickman to Dayton Swoopes game-winning touchdown for Decatur

Play Three: Tyler Whaley blocked punt return for a touchdown for Boaz

Play Two: Jacks McClung to Ryan “Hucks” Hensley catch for Huntsville

Play One: Isaiah Warnick pick six for Falkville

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

