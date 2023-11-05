HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The high school football regular season is in the books and our local Tennessee Valley athletes have impressed us all fall, and week 10 was no different.

Week Ten Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Jacob Poldiak to Selano Thomas touchdown pass for Madison Academy

Play Four: Jalin Edwards scoop and score for Grissom

Play Three: Xavier Johnson interception for Muscle Shoals

Play Two: Landon Watkins touchdown run for Pisgah

Play One: Colby Buttram interception for Sylvania

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.