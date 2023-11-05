HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The high school football regular season is in the books and our local Tennessee Valley athletes have impressed us all fall, and week 10 was no different.
Week Ten Top Five Plays of the Week:
Play Five: Jacob Poldiak to Selano Thomas touchdown pass for Madison Academy
Play Four: Jalin Edwards scoop and score for Grissom
Play Three: Xavier Johnson interception for Muscle Shoals
Play Two: Landon Watkins touchdown run for Pisgah
Play One: Colby Buttram interception for Sylvania
If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.