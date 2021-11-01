Week 10: Top 5 Plays of the Week

Another week of high school football is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Ten Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Jaterious Derrick’s fake punt for Fayetteville

Play Four: Rayshawn Hardy’s touchdown pass to Quenton Hubbard

Play Three: Kyler Murks’ touchdown pass to Knute Wood

Play Two: Tristan Graham’s catch for Grissom

Play One: Alex McPherson’s record breaking field goal for Fort Payne

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to olivia.whitmire@whnt.com or tag Olivia (@omwhitmireTV) and Rocco (@RoccoDiSangro) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.