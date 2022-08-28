The second week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week One Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Rayshawn Hardy’s incredible run for Bob Jones

Play Four: Aidan Cox to Brody McCain touchdown pass for Arab

Play Three: Andrew Hunter to Roan Campbell for Randolph

Play Two: Seth Mosley long touchdown run for Muscle Shoals

Play One: Evan Taylor punt return touchdown for Guntersville

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.