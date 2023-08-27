(WHNT) – High school football is officially back in the Tennessee Valley and we saw some incredible plays from our local athletes during week zero.

Week Zero Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Bradin Dupper touchdown pass to William Webster for Decatur

Play Four: Jake Jones touchdown run for Scottsboro

Play Three: John Done to Corey Farris Jr. to Jake Guthrie great play for Elkmont

Play Two: Shamarion Landrum’s touchdown run for Buckhorn

Play One: Carlin Long touchdown run for Lee

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.