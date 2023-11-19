HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another round of high school football playoffs are in the books and we once again saw our local Tennessee Valley athletes show off their skills on the field.

Playoffs Round Two Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Price Thornton to Camden Fuller touchdown pass for Deshler

Play Four: Logan Anderson touchdown run for Fyffe

Play Three: Griffin Turner to Zack Anderson touchdown pass for Sylvania

Play Two: Joshua Williams touchdown run for Madison Academy

Play One: Garrett Burrough touchdown run for Brooks

