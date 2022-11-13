HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The second week of playoffs is officially in the books for high school football and we once again saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.
Playoffs Round Two Top Five Key Plays of the Week:
Play Five: Jack Smith to Izayah Fletcher touchdown for Hartselle
Play Four: Natarruean Hampton touchdown run for Colbert County
Play Three: Aidan Cox to Brody McCain diving catch for Arab
Play Two: Jaxon Smith to Josh Scott catch for Sylvania
Play One: Jakari Belue touchdown run for Deshler
We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all – so we need your help!
