HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The second week of playoffs is officially in the books for high school football and we once again saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Playoffs Round Two Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Jack Smith to Izayah Fletcher touchdown for Hartselle

Play Four: Natarruean Hampton touchdown run for Colbert County

Play Three: Aidan Cox to Brody McCain diving catch for Arab

Play Two: Jaxon Smith to Josh Scott catch for Sylvania

Play One: Jakari Belue touchdown run for Deshler

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all – so we need your help!

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them here or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.