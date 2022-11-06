HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The first week of playoffs is officially in the books for high school football and we once again saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Playoffs Round One Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Aidan Cox to Brody McCain touchdown for Arab

Play Four: Ellis Dickman to Jyron McDaniel touchdown for Decatur

Play Three: Carson Creehan to Mario Brewer touchdown for Madison Academy

Play Two: Ri Fletcher touchdown run for Hartselle

Play One: Jackson Prickett to Marson Cartee touchdown for Priceville

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them here or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.