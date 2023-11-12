HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The high school football playoffs have begun and we saw our local Tennessee Valley athletes make some great plays during round one.

Playoffs Round One Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: William Mitchell to Graham Batey great catch for Randolph

Play Four: Gavin Fuqua to Nick Crayton touchdown pass for Austin

Play Three: Endymion Tyus touchdown run for Tanner

Play Two: Garrett Burrough touchdown run for Brooks

Play One: Jacob Poldiak to Jackson Reece touchdown pass for Madison Academy

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.