Guntersville’s Cooper Davidson earns top play for 64-yard pick six

We’ve made it to postseason play for high school football. We saw a lot of great action all over the Tennessee Valley in round one. For the last time this year, we’re counting down the top five plays.

Play five – Fyfee vs. Oakman.

Justin Stiefel slips it to Ike Rowell who turns on the burners and cruises to the endzone. This was one of this six touchdowns on the night.

This guy just has way too much speed and cannot be stopped. Rowell with the long run for the score.

Play four – Madison Academy hosting Dora.

First drive for the Mustangs. Avery Seaton shoots to his right, hits Kaden Cherry and number five has reservations for six. he cuts past one defender and after that it was full speed ahead. No one was going to stop him.

These two have been playmakers all season long and we don’t think its going to stop in the playoffs.

Play number three – Austin taking on Oak Mountain.

Black Bears with the ball. Snap goes to Quincy Crittendon whohits Christophers Lyle. Only one guy comes close, but Lyle says get off me.

He is in the fast lane, routed straight to the endzone.

55 yards on the play — a solid way to put six on the board.

Play two comes from West Limestone. And it’s not just one play, it’s actually four.

Hamilton drives down field. They get it down to the one yard line, however, nothing is given in the playoffs.

Not one, not two, not three, but four downs in a row. West Limestone holds Hamilton on the one yard line.

The Wildcats got shut a shut out win.

Play one – courtesy of the Guntersville Wildcats.

Hayden looking to throw, but Cooper Davidson says not in my house! He’s there for the pick and Davidson takes it all the way for the six.

61 yards to the house! That’s our top play for the first round of the playoffs.