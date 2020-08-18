TOC center offers after-hours clinic for its student-athletes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The high school football season is set to start in Alabama as scheduled. But, for many parents, COVID 19 is at the front of their minds, but there are also other things parents need to watch out for.

During the sports season, the TOC center will be offering an after-hours clinic for its student-athletes. With Friday night games running late, it’s a place where parents and kids can go specifically and have peace of mind.

Patrick Boyett, one of the physicians at the center says he knows how vital something like this is for the community, especially during the season.

“We try to coordinate it, with all the technology we can coordinate it through telephone calls on the side lines typically that will need to be cared for that night,” Boyett said.

The center, like many other clinics, has taken the necessary precautions to keep workers and patients safe. The facility will check temperatures and limit the number of patients in the waiting room.

The physicians are trying to ease the stress of parents by making sure they aren’t unnecessarily waiting to be seen, which could be a concern for exposure.

“It was really set up so that we would be able to initiate that care early. that these kids would be seen by someone who is involved in their sports program,” Boyett said.

Injuries have always been a huge concern for athletes and attending to them in a timely manner is sometimes the difference between getting back on the field or being out for the season.

But, COVID 19 has now added an extra thing to keep in mind. The clinic is reminding its staff and students that there is still a fight against the virus, both on and off the field.

Physicians at the center recommend that parents and coaches remind their student athletes of social distancing and proper hygiene, at such a crucial time.

“Just a reminder to the kids that hey look you don’t need to be sharing drinks, you don’t to be really sharing towels, you need to be mindful of your supplies.”

It’s always best to keep an open line of communications with the athletes, make sure to ask how they are feeling, even if they appear to look normal.

Lastly, physicians urge their athletes to speak up if something is wrong, sometimes the cure isn’t as bad as the consequence of not talking about it.