AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – We finally have QB1 on the Plains. TJ Finley has officially been named the Auburn starting quarterback ahead of their season opener at home on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The news was confirmed on Sunday afternoon in a tweet from Auburn athletics.

In a quarterback competition that started in the spring and lasted all summer, Finley beat out Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. Finley is the only returning scholarship quarterback from last year’s roster.

Finley, an LSU transfer, took over the starting quarterback role in the final three games last season after Bo Nix got injured. Finley finished his first season with the Tigers with 827 passing yards, six touchdowns and an interception, plus one rushing touchdown.

Finley and the Tigers open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 hosting Mercer. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.