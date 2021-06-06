Falcons confirm trade sending WR Julio Jones to Tennessee Titans

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday, May 25, 2021, without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT/WKRN) – The Atlanta Falcons have confirmed Julio Jones will be heading to Nashville after 10 seasons with the Falcons.

The Falcons said in exchange for Jones, the team will be receiving a second-round NFL Draft pick in 2022, along with a fourth-round and sixth-round pick in the 2023 Draft.

Jones, who played college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide, brings the Titans a second big-time threat in the wide receiver corps along with AJ Brown.

The former first-rounder pick for the Falcons has racked up 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in a career that has him destined for the Hall of Fame.

The deal may take several days to work through because financially there are challenges to both teams. Jones’ current deal would cost the Titans $15.3-million this year and they currently have less than $4-million salary cap space. So they will either have to waive players, restructure deals or find a way to greatly reduce Jones number to make the deal official.

This is the third splash trade for Titans GM Jon Robinson who also brought in Demarco Murray from the Eagles and Ryan Tannehill from Miami.