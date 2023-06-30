NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins and his girlfriend were arrested for reportedly assaulting each other in two separate incidents.

On June 22, Haskins reportedly strangled Green and left visible bruises on her after she reportedly “liked” another man’s Instagram post, according to an affidavit.

However, the pair reportedly got into another argument Thursday, June 29, where Green allegedly pulled a knife on Haskins, who told investigators he had visible marks believed to be from Green, according to investigators.

Hassan Haskins (Source: Mero Nashville Police Department) Makiah Green (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A spokesperson for the Titans told News 2, “We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information.”