NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The Tennessee Titans football team has postponed their game on Saturday due to extreme weather.

Titans statement regarding Christmas Eve game delay (courtesy, the Tennessee Titans).

In a statement from the team, the decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office “in an abundance of caution.”

Kickoff has been postponed until 1:00 p.m. CST.