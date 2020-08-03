Titans QB Tannehill stresses the importance of making sacrifices, taking responsibility

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said the best advice he’s received for dealing with this upcoming season, learn how to adapt and adjust. That is what the team is doing right now, adapting to a whole new look at training camp.

While a majority of the team has reported to St. Thomas Sports Park, Week One has remained focused on virtual meetings, and the ‘gradual ramp up period’ won’t start until the second week of August.

“It’s a little different that we aren’t going out and practicing. It’s a little slower start physically, but we’re jumping in mentally in the meetings making sure everyone is on top of the details for when we do get to go full speed,” said Tannehill.

The facility has seen some changes as well. Everyone is wearing masks and players are sporting special trackers to make sure they are staying six feet apart at all times.

“It’s a totally different feel and we did have to adjust, but now a couple days in, we’ve seen the changes and it’s just about handling them moving forward,” added Tannehill.

While the veteran quarterback feels safe at the facility, he did emphasized the fact that every player will have to take on some extra responsibility this season if the team wants to be successful.

“You can’t have a bunch of people at your house you don’t know,or go to a bar where people are in close proximity. It’s going to take sacrifice for a lot of people and every man on this football team, so hopefully we can buy in together and get it done,” added Tannehill.