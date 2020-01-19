Titans Keys to the Game for Kansas City Chiefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday, the Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

What will it take to get the W?

Mike Keith has this week's Titans Keys to the Game.

"You're going to be surprised about where I'm starting, but I am going to open with wide receivers. Yes, the wide receivers. To beat Kansas City, the Titans wideouts all must be ready to make plays. I don't know how much the titans will throw the ball against the chiefs but when they do, the Tennessee receivers must make plays.

Key number two turns to the Titans secondary. Huge game for them going against Patrick Mahomes, but more specifically going against the Chiefs receivers. The Tennessee defensive backs will be facing the fastest group of receivers in the league - they're like an Olympic relay team! Titans defensive backs cannot get beat deep and must tackle well.

Final key for the Titans remains the same each week in the playoffs. The team's best players have to come through big. Last week Kevin Bayard and Jerel Kasey did it along with the offensive line led by Taylor Lewon. When the money is on the line in the playoffs an NFL team's big-money players have to come to the front. Tennessee will need its all-stars to perform at a high level to win at Kansas City"

Sunday's game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. on WHNT News 19!