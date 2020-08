Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told media Tuesday first-round pick Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

The 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft reported to St. Thomas Sports Park late last week for testing.

Placement on this list either means he has tested positive or has come in close contact with someone who did.

Vrabel also said starting linebacker Jayon Brown would begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.