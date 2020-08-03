Titans agree to terms with 2nd round pick Kristian Fulton

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 16: Kristian Fulton #1 of the LSU Tigers in action during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans locked up another draft pick Monday agreeing to terms with second round pick Kristian Fulton.

The Titans made the cornerback from LSU the 61st pick of the draft in April. Fulton played 28 games at LSU totaling 25 passes defended and two interceptions. He earned 2nd team All-SEC honors helping lead the Tigers to a National Championship.

First round pick Isaiah Wilson from Georgia is the only Titan draft pick who has not agreed to terms.

Titan rookies could start reporting to St. Thomas Sports Park Monday after going through two round of Covid-19 testing Thursday and Sunday.