Sources: Fans to be allowed at Titans games starting in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sources have confirmed to News 2 a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Tennessee Titans games at Nissan Stadium beginning in October.

The number of fans permitted has not been disclosed, but an announcement is expected during Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s weekly coronavirus task force briefing Thursday morning.

News 2 will stream the briefing at 9:30 am on WKRN.com.

Earlier this month, Mayor Cooper declared no fans would be allowed at Nissan Stadium through the month of September due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The team did get approval for a couple of tickets for their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday – literally, two tickets.

The first game fans would be allowed back would be Oct. 4 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s the start of a three-game homestand for the Titans as they welcome the Bills and Texans in the following weeks.

On a Zoom call with reporters in early September, Titans president Burke Nihill said the organization was preparing for possible scenarios.

“We have some percentages in mind, but the key is, it doesn’t start with the percentage. It starts with what is safe and what is safe in our mind in an outdoor stadium with everyone wearing masks is this table, this restaurant table pod-based seating of 1 to 6 fans that are socially distanced from every other pod of fans. And then, we just work backwards into what that works out to in terms of the stadium manifest and it works out to about 21-22 percent if we were to activate the entire stadium with that capacity.”