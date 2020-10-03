NFL: 1 additional Titans player, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An additional Titans player and two Titans staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL officials.

This comes after two additional players received positive results Friday morning, the NFL announced.

Now, a total of eight Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for coronavirus.

As the number of COVID-19 cases among Titans players and staff increased throughout the week, the league said Thursday the decision had been made to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 at Nissan Stadium.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said this would now be a bye week for the team. He said the Titans facility would remain closed and the team would continue to have no in-person activities, but they hoped to be back in their facility Monday or Tuesday.