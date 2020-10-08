How the Titans-Bills game could make NFL history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One more positive on Thursday puts the Titans home game against the Bills this Sunday in doubt.

It is all a fluid situation, so there is no telling what the league may do. There is no precedent set for this circumstance, but they can still learn from their past.

According to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the game could be moved to either Monday or Tuesday to allow for consecutive days with no positive tests. But, Tennessee has been down that road before with the Steelers game, and it ended up being rescheduled.

The league has built in a Week 18 to its schedule back in 2001 to adjust for the tragedy on 9/11, so that option could be pursued in this situation.

Another option is a potential forfeit by the Titans for not following protocol. So far, the league has yet to punish the organization for any wrongdoing or even publicly accuse them of it.

The tricky part about a forfeit is under the revised COVID-19 terms, not only would Titans players not be paid a game check, but the Bills would also not get paid. This was one of the risks the players signed off on before opting into playing this unprecedented season.

There have been no forfeits in league history.