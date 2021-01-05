Titans face challenge of slowing down Lamar Jackson… again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second-straight year, the Titans will face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the post-season.

This is the fifth time the rivals meet in Tennessee’s previous eight trips to the post-season.

The Titans did a good job of containing the MVP quarterback in Round 1. But even a “good job” meant he threw for 365 yards and rushed for another 143.

The defense said they were able to slow him down because former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota did such a good job of mimicking Jackson in practice, so they were all well prepared to face it in the game.

Mariota is now in Las Vegas, so this year’s squad doesn’t have the luxury of an athletic quarterback like him on their scout team. Vrabel doesn’t think a player like Jackson exists anywhere.

“Not sure we have many people that can match up with Lamar Jackson’s speed, so if you have, let me know and we’ll throw them in there,” he said over a Zoom press conference. “We’re going to have to play sound team defense. It’s option football. When it’s not, then we’ll have to be sound on the pass game. He’s clearly a threat. He’s clearly an unbelievably dynamic player. Poses a lot of problems.”

With the fourth-worst pass defense in the NFL, the Titans can’t rely on forcing Jackson to throw, either. When the two teams met in Week 11 earlier this season, Jackson was held to 186 yards through the air and 51 on the ground. He also threw one touchdown and one interception.

Jackson has yet to throw over 300 yards all season and has ran for over 100 yards twice.