TULSA, Okla. (WHNT) – Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship on Saturday after three rounds.

According to CBS Golf, this was Woods’ second event after his car wreck in February 2021. He opened with a 4-over-74 on Thursday before getting back in the swing of things on Friday with a 1-under-69.

His Saturday, however, was not as good. He registered a triple bogey, seven bogeys and one birdie in just one afternoon leaving him with a 9-over-79.

Woods was asked how he was feeling and if he was healthy enough to play all 18 holes at the PGA Championship. “Well, I’m sore. I know that for a fact,” Woods replied.

There have been noticeable difficulties for Woods. His leg he been surgically repaired, and had been carrying him well, but started to waiver in the last half of the tournaments. Something similar happened at the Masters in April.

The withdrawal is Wood’s first at a major championship since his exit at the 1995 U.S. Open.